Three displaced in Annapolis home fire Monday

WMAR Staff
8:43 AM, Apr 10, 2017
6:00 PM, Apr 10, 2017

Three people were displaced from an Annapolis home after an early morning fire.

Erick Ferris
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Three people were displaced from an Annapolis home after an early morning fire.

A spokesman with the Annapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the unity block of North Homeland Ave at 7 a.m. Monday. Called for an appliance fire, the crews found heavy smoke and the fire extending in the home when they arrived. The fire was under control in just twenty minutes but three residents were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage and the cause of the fire are still being investigated.

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top