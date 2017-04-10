Three displaced in Annapolis home fire Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Three people were displaced from an Annapolis home after an early morning fire.

A spokesman with the Annapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the unity block of North Homeland Ave at 7 a.m. Monday. Called for an appliance fire, the crews found heavy smoke and the fire extending in the home when they arrived. The fire was under control in just twenty minutes but three residents were displaced. No injuries were reported.

The estimated damage and the cause of the fire are still being investigated.

West St is closed between Edgewood Street and S Southwood Ave as crews respond to early morning fire on N Homeland Ave. #Annapolis @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/MW8gDqx3gD — Erick Ferris (@erick_ferris) April 10, 2017