Students make Christmas brighter for one Anne Arundel Co. bus driver

Here's a Christmas story that will touch your heart. Young students from Fort Smallwood Elementary School in Anne Arundel County are more concerned with helping their beloved school bus driver then what they're getting for Christmas.
Laura Martin drives a school bus for Anne Arundel County and is a cancer survivor. This holiday, some of her students wanted to give her a Christmas she'd never forget
"I was so surprised, I still can't believe it. I have to pinch myself because people don't do this in the world," Martin said.