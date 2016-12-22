Students make Christmas brighter for one Anne Arundel Co. bus driver

Glen Burnie -

Here's a Christmas story that will touch your heart. Young students from Fort Smallwood Elementary School in Anne Arundel County are more concerned with helping their beloved school bus driver then what they're getting for Christmas.

Laura Martin drives a school bus for Anne Arundel County and is a cancer survivor. This holiday, some of her students wanted to give her a Christmas she'd never forget

"I was so surprised, I still can't believe it. I have to pinch myself because people don't do this in the world," Martin said.

But Olivia Weitstruck and her friends did do something.

"I never said anything and the girls came to me and said they would really like to give me something for Christmas, a shopping spree," Martin said,

Martin is a two-time cancer survivor and she's not letting the disease take away her holiday spirit,

"My family has pushed me through, my friends have pushed me through, these beautiful kids with big hearts push me through," Martin said.

This particular Wednesday Laura got some special visitors from Fort Smallwood Elementary School.

"I drive a school bus and my girls saw that I had hair and that I was losing it and I started wearing a cap," Martin said.

"Well she did have long blonde hair and it was gone a few weeks later and I realized that maybe she has cancer and I just wanted to help her," Olivia said.

She and her friends decided to make shirts and a GoFundMe Page to help Laura with medical expenses.

"I feel very proud and I want Miss Laura to live because she is an amazing person and I really do dearly love her," Olivia said,

"This does not happen i the world this is amazing and I feel very special and loved and cared about," Martin said.

