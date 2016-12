An Annapolis police officer was spreading holiday cheer when one student smashed a pie in his face.

Don't worry, it was planned.

Officer Fitzpatrick visited Tyler Heights Elementary School Thursday for a fun event and to hand out candy canes.

The Annapolis Police Department shared pictures of one student, who made sure Officer Fitzpatrick's head was covered with pie.

The department captioned the post: "His uniform might not look so squared away the rest of the day."

