Silver Alert issued for a missing 72-year-old in Laurel

Anne Arundel County Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 72-year-old.

John Menefee is described as a clean-shaven white male, five feet five inches tall and 125 pounds.

Menefee was last seen in the area of Old Line Avenue and Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel.

Police say Menefee is said to be driving a 2002 silver four door Saturn Ion with a license plate number of 1BV9231 with a priority mail sticker on the front passenger fender.

Anyone with information is to contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-8601 or dial 911.