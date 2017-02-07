Second Amendment rights activists rally in Annapolis

Second Amendment rights activists rallied in Annapolis Tuesday.

The group took issue with a House Bill 159 that prohibits firearms on college campuses, with the exception of law enforcement officers, retired officers or guards hired by the school.

Some feel the bill should also exempt anyone with a conceal carry permit.

" I don't think bad guys should have guns on campus, I don't think bad guys should have guns anywhere but, if there is a bad guy with a gun on campus what we need is retired and off duty officers and conceal carry permit holders that have been vetted by the state police and are authorized to carry firearms for self defense of their selves and loved ones and others," Paul Brockman of Howard County said. "So I think those are people that you actually want to on campus armed."

