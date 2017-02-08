Rabid raccoon found in Glen Burnie

Glen Burnie, Md. - A raccoon found in Glen Burnie has tested positive for rabies. The animal was found near Irene Drive in the Oakridge community on Saturday.

The Anne Arundel County Health Department wants to hear from anyone who may have had contact with a raccoon recently. The department can be reached at 410-222-7256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, or when the infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.