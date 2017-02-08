Rabid raccoon found in Glen Burnie

Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 5:55PM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Cambria, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, Somerset, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Kent, Queen Annes
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 2:50PM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:39AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 11:52AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Baltimore City
Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 4:51AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 4:13AM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:28PM EST expiring February 9 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 4:02PM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, York
Glen Burnie, Md. - A raccoon found in Glen Burnie has tested positive for rabies. The animal was found near Irene Drive in the Oakridge community on Saturday.
The Anne Arundel County Health Department wants to hear from anyone who may have had contact with a raccoon recently. The department can be reached at 410-222-7256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 443-481-3140 after business hours.
Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, or when the infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.