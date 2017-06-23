Pools across Maryland participate in World's Largest Swim Lesson

It’s billed as the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, but it also marked an anniversary for Debbie Neagle Freed.

Eleven years ago, her 5-year-old boy Connor drowned at the Crofton Country Club pool. She feels confident that if an AED had been on the pool deck that day, her little boy would be alive.

For 11 years, Debbie has made it her mission to dive into the deep end of politics to force lawmakers to pass laws to save lives. She accomplished her first goal with Connor’s Law. All public pools in Maryland must have an AED.

Thursday, at Sport Fit, her family donated an AED. Nearly 100 kids came out to learn how to swim for free. Debbie is now out to make Connor’s Law a national law.