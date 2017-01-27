ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The annual Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Maryland has raised more than $1,700,000. The goal is to raise $2,500,000.

This year, the plunge is trying to break a Guinness World Record for the largest Polar Bear dip in 24 hours. Ten thousand people are expected to jump into the chilly Chesapeake Bay on Jan. 28 as part of the fundraiser at Sandy Point State Park.

The 21st annual plunge is hosted by the Maryland State Police.

Since its first year the plunge has raised more than $30,000,000 for Special Olympics Maryland.

Law enforcement and EMS personnel are taking a dip in the Bay Friday, the main plunge is Saturday at 1 p.m. The second main plunge is at 3 p.m. There will also be activities, music and hot coffee for plungers and spectators to keep warm.

If you'd like to take part you can register online here through Friday or you can sign up on-site at Sandy Point State Park Saturday morning.

