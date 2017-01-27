Polar bear plunge in Maryland raises over $1 million

WMAR Staff
8:03 AM, Jan 27, 2017
3 hours ago

Thousands to jump into the Chesapeake Bay Jan. 28 for the Polar Bear Plunge to support Special Olympics Maryland

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 01: Swimmers run into the ocean during Coney Island Polar Bear Club's New Year's Day Plunge on January 01, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Yana Paskova
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The annual Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Maryland has raised more than $1,700,000. The goal is to raise $2,500,000.

This year, the plunge is trying to break a Guinness World Record for the largest Polar Bear dip in 24 hours. Ten thousand people are expected to jump into the chilly Chesapeake Bay on Jan. 28 as part of the fundraiser at Sandy Point State Park.

The 21st annual plunge is hosted by the Maryland State Police.

Since its first year the plunge has raised more than $30,000,000 for Special Olympics Maryland.

Law enforcement and EMS personnel are taking a dip in the Bay Friday, the main plunge is Saturday at 1 p.m. The second main plunge is at 3 p.m. There will also be activities, music and hot coffee for plungers and spectators to keep warm.

If you'd like to take part you can register online here through Friday or you can sign up on-site at Sandy Point State Park Saturday morning.

