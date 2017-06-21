Person dead in industrial accident

LINTHICUM, Md. - A person died in an industrial accident in Anne Arundel County Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said around 2 p.m. crews responded to a report of a traumatic injury at the Goodwill Outlet Store located at 800 Central Avenue in Linthicum.

The patient was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. No details regarding the nature of the accident were available.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident.

