On this day in 1783, George Washington gave up command of Continental Army

In 1783, George Washington was making history in Maryland.

Washington resigned his post as commander of the Continental Army hoping to bid farewell to his life in public service.

It happened in the senate chamber of the State House in Annapolis. Now, a statue commemorates the moment and two drafts of his speech hang in the building.

Washington spent the night in the Maryland Inn the night before giving the speech.

