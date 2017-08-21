Nearly 100 people watch solar eclipse aboard sailboat on Chesapeake Bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - About 90 people aboard two schooners went out of Annapolis to sail the Chesapeake Bay to see the total solar eclipse. Not only did mother nature supply an eclipse of the sun, she came up with a beautiful day and nice winds for a sail.

Mahayla Marroquin came all the way from Asburn, Virginia to see the eclipse from this unique perspective.

"It's a win-win for me. I get to come here with my friend and I get to see the eclipse," she said.

At peak viewing time, around 2:43 p.m., everyone donned their glasses and gazed toward the sun.

Jennifer Kaye is the owner of Woodwind sailing. She sails on the Chespaeake four times a day, yet the chance to see this on the bay was not lost one her.

"I didn't know how special this was going to be because you know there was so much hype around this and the second I put those glasses on and I looked up at the sky and there was a little bit taken out of the orange... oh my God, it was so cool," she said.

To see the eclipse on a boat was on the bucket list for Keri Lawrence.

"Being around all these people and sharing in this experience together, it's really special," she said. "It's just magical. You can pay a lot to go to a movie and see special effects and everything but, this is nature's show for free. This is an amazing thing."

An amazing thing that may here will remember for a long time.