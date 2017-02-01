ANNAPOLIS, Md - Close to 100 people gathered on Lawyer's Mall Tuesday in support of stricter gun laws.

Moms Demand Action and Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters joined other groups in Annapolis to offer support for two bills.

One bill closes a loophole that currently allows online purchases of long guns and rifles and those sold at gun shows without background checks.

"Shootings are on the rise everywhere and more people are shot, more people are dying, more people are suffering and more families are being torn apart. We have some good laws in Maryland, but we have some room for improvement," said Danielle Vieth from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

The other bill would force convicted abusers of certain domestic abuse crimes to turn in the guns they own.

