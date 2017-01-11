Medieval Times offering discounts on tickets to customers who donate to the SOUPer Bowl food drive

The knights at Medieval Times at Arundel Mills Mall are going to battle against hunger.

From now until Super Bowl Sunday, if you bring in canned goods to donate, you can receive a 35 percent discount on adult admission and 20 percent off kids admission.

All of the donations will be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, which is usually in major need of supplies after the holidays.

Josh Brown, the head knight at Medieval Times, said doing charity projects like this brings the whole team together.

“It's something to do outside the show. It's something we can spend time and give back and participate in something outside of our norm,” he said.

The “SOUPer Bowl” project is part of Medieval Times’ Chivalry in Action program, which encourages its employees to do acts of kindness and charity.

