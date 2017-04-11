Maryland's legislative session ends

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's legislative session has ended.

Lawmakers adjourned at midnight Monday before the House could pass a bill to increase the number of licenses for growers of medical marijuana. The House and Senate had differences between the number of licenses to add to the 15 now allowed under the law.

The House had sought to increase the licenses by five, to boost minority-owned businesses after a disparity study. The Senate had pushed for seven more licenses, to help settle lawsuits filed by two companies that were bumped out of the top 15 chosen by a state commission to be finalists.

Meanwhile, lawmakers passed Gov. Larry Hogan's bill to provide tax incentives to manufacturers that bring jobs to parts of the state that need them most, including western Maryland, the Lower Eastern Shore and the city of Baltimore.

