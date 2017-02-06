Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford tours Anne Arundel County tech school

GLEN BURNIE, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan says he's made education a priority in his administration.

So on Monday, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and other dignitaries recognized important career and technical education programs offered in Maryland.

They toured the Center for Applied Technology-North in Anne Arundel County.

Rutherford said tech schools can be a great alternative to a four-year college.

"It's the entrepreneurial class. You're developing those entrepreneurs. A person who may start off with let's say in the traditional trade areas working for someone else, they then start to do a little work on the side, they eventually get a truck and they hire someone and next thing you know they have multiple employees and multiple trucks."

Right now, there are 3,800 students in more than 50 tech schools across the state.

