Maryland Legislative Black Caucus honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Annapolis - A legacy remembered and honored in Annapolis Monday night.

The Maryland Legislative Black Caucus met at the state capitol talk about its 2017 agenda, but more importantly, to talk about Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy on civil rights and equality.

"We're all in this together, and we represent the poor, we represent the impoverished, we represent people who don't have good education, we need healthcare, who need housing," said Delegate Cheryl D. Glenn.

Dr. King was a strong proponent for all of those groups. Members of the caucus are now working to bring unity to help them.

"We have to work with the president, we have to work with the governor, the lieutenant governor," Glenn said. "I believe a lot more can be accomplished if we work together."

Earlier on Monday, Martin Luther King III, son of the civil rights icon, met with President-Elect Trump in New York. Among the topics of discussion? The recent interaction between him and Georgia congressman John Lewis.

"I think that in the heat of emotion, a lot of things get said on both sides, and I think that at some point I am, as John Lewis and many others, am a bridge builder," King said. "The goal is to bring America together."

The rhetoric is the same among Maryland's leaders.

"That's exactly what Dr. King would've done himself, you know, reach out even though we're somewhat concerned about some of the things that were said," said Delegate Benjamin Brooks.

With the symbol of a wreath to adorn King's tree and memorial on the capitol grounds, his passion is brought to mind and serves as a reminder of his legacy -- still not yet complete.

"I hope that the people of Maryland won't forget about the incredible legacy," said Governor Larry Hogan. "And today they'll take time to reflect and try to live their lives according to the moral character and the kinds of things that Dr. King focused on."

