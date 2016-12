CROWNSVILLE, Md. - An Annapolis man is dead and a Baltimore woman seriously hurt in a head-on crash in Crownsville Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man, identified as Francisco Aguilar, was driving aggressively southbound on Generals Highway--crossing the double yellow line to pass slower cars.

Vanessa Williams of Baltimore pulled onto the right shoulder to avoid Aguilar who was in her lane when the vehicles struck head-on in the northbound shoulder.

Williams was taken to Shock trauma where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

Aguilar was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.

Officials said the cause of the crash was Aguilar's failure to stay to the right of the center line and passing where prohibited.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drug use was a factor in the crash.