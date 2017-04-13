Man dead in Annapolis house fire identified

Anne Arundel Fire officials identified the man who died in an early morning fire Tuesday in Annapolis.

The victim was identified as 78-year-old Franklin Scott Dobson. Dobson was the homeowner and one of two occupants of the home, located in the 1700 block of Winchester Road.

The second occupant was able to escape unharmed, while Dobson was declared dead at the scene.

Firefighters said a medic returning from the Anne Arundel Medical Center spotted flames while on the Severn River Bridge around 1:30 a.m. The flames were coming from below the northeast side of the bridge, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said.

Crews responded to the 1700 block of Winchester Road to find a single story, single family house fully engulfed in flames.



A total of 56 firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about 20 minutes. Two fire boats were also dispatched to supply water. The house was located on the water at the foot of the Severn River Bridge.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation yet the surviving man, identified as Chuck Pearce, told reporters he believes a battery charger may have started it.

Pearce said the victim was known as Uncle Frank to many people in the area.

