Local tattoo shop offers free removal of racist, gang-related tattoos

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. - Southside Tattoo has been open in Brooklyn Park for nearly four years. But Tuesday, artist David Cutlip wasn't working on a typical client.
"I've made millions of mistakes in my life, and this is by far the worst mistake that I’ve made," said Casey Schaffer.
He’s sitting in the chair to mask a racist tattoo he got while in prison. The 29-year-old has ‘white power’ inked on his forearms.
"All my tattoos symbolize something about me,” Casey said. “And these two tattoos on my arms do not symbolize anything about me."
He says the artwork was a mistake, but now he's trapped with a six-inch statement on each arm that he doesn't believe in.
In the seven months since he's been released, Casey says those two words have put his life on pause.
"It's definitely holding me back,” said Casey. “It's preventing me from getting into a nursing career, it's preventing me from working with the fire department."
The new tattoo going on-top of the racist statement is an anatomical heart, flanked by roses. The artwork comes with a nearly $700 price tag. Yet Casey won't pay a penny. Southside Tattoo is doing the work completely free, no strings attached.
"Sometimes we make bad decisions, and, you know, I wanted, basically to help people start over," said David.