Lawmakers push for revised medical marijuana bill

During a busy day in Annapolis, lawmakers are scrambling to approve several bills before midnight.

Perhaps the most notable bill is on medical marijuana.

In a race against the clock, lawmakers are staking their claims and making their cases.

"I don't know why all of these individuals that have invested feel that they're entitled and that 15 is the finite number. It is not," Sen. Joan Carter Conway, D - District 43, said referring to push back on the expansion of medical marijuana licenses.

Medical marijuana is at the top of the list for both delegates and senators.

They're pushing for more licenses for growers (more than 15 are already out there), but also making sure African-Americans and other minority owners get a chance to grow.

Last year, no minority owner was able to take part in what Del. Cheryl Glenn, District 45, says will be a lucrative business venture.

"Nothing is ever 100% or perfect, but we know that if we do nothing and the status quo is allowed to remain in place, that there will be no diversity except for subcontractors or employees," Glenn said.

A bill that did pass almost unanimously is one that allows State Attorney General Brian Frosh to go after companies that spike prices of prescription medication.

"Prescription drug prices have been like the wild, wild west -- prices going up, making them unaffordable for average consumers. Well there's a new sheriff in town," Vincent DeMarco, the president of the Maryland Citizens' Health Initiative, said.

Medical professionals say while the bill won't stop drug companies from creating expensive drugs, it will prevent those companies from taking advantage of older, sometimes necessary, medication.

"This is really the first action we've seen, nationwide, to help put an end to the process of rent seeking, of price gouging, off-patent, essential medications," Dr. Jeremy Greene, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University, said.

Essential to making sure the people who need access won't miss out on crucial medication.

It's likely the medical marijuana bill will have to go through conference committee before a final result of what the revised bill will look like.