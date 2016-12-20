Gov. Larry Hogan reflects on his first 2 years in office, looks ahead to future

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland’s 62 nd governor, reflected on the past two years in office Tuesday.

The first part of his term included the April 2015 Baltimore riots, and two months later, a diagnosis of cancer.

”The thing I learned was that some of these other things hit you from out of the blue....stuff I wasn't expecting,” he said.

Hogan's attention now is focused on the future and how President Elect Trump's administration will affect Maryland.

“I expect to have a great working relationship with this administration.....hope they get things done,” he said.

Closer to home, the governor will have a new leader in Baltimore City to deal with this session, one that is familiar to him. He said he and Mayor Catherine Pugh worked well together while she was in the Senate.

And the governor hopes to work well with both the House and the Senate to push forward his new agenda for 2017.

“We are going to work for some targeted tax relief in some areas......education (is) our top priority,” Hogan said.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.