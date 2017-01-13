Gov. Larry Hogan announces Justice for Victims Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan laid out some tougher penalties for sexual abuse and drunk driving, among other laws in Maryland, on Thursday.

Part of that was his Justice for Victims Initiative, which includes the Repeat Sexual Predator Act.

"It will allow a court to admit evidence of a defendant's prior history of sexual assaults during prosecution for subsequent sexual offenses. We all know that sexual predators follow patterns of behavior and that a single victim is often not the perpetrator's only victim," Hogan said.

Last year, lawmakers enacted the Justice Reinvestment Act, which will oversee criminal justice reform throughout Maryland.

