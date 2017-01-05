GoFundMe page set up for victim in I-97 crash

A GoFundMe page has been established to cover the costs of funeral expenses for a man killed in a crash on I-97 Wednesday.

According to the page, Lonnie Martin and his fiance, Emily Barrett, were involved in the crash just before 3:20 a.m. in the area of I-97 North and Brightview Drive. Martin died at the scene, and Emily was taken to the Adult Trauma Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The couple's six-day-old infant, Barry, was taken to the Pediatric Trauma Center at John Hopkins Children’s Center with no obvious injuries.

Police believe the SUV was traveling fast when Martin lost control of the vehicle, traveled up an embankment and struck large rocks, causing the SUV to overturn.

Police say Martin wasn't wearing a seat belt, and that, along with speed, weather and road conditions were contributing factors in the crash.

RELATED: Man killed after SUV overturns on I-97 with six-day infant inside

The page had already raised more than $2,700 of its $5,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.