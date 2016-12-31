Four hurt in Bay Bridge crash

Four people were hurt in a crash that shut down a portion of the Bay Bridge Friday night.

MDTA Spokesman Lt. Kevyn Ayd said the three car crash happened around 5:45 p.m. when two vehicles collided on the westbound span of the bridge. One of the vehicles then lost control and was hit on the side by an eastbound vehicle.

The eastbound span was shut down briefly while the westbound span was shut down for several hours for the crash investigation.

Ayd said two patients were airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore in serious condition. Two additional patients were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.