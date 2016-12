Police are investigating a crash that has left one pedestrian dead.

Police say around 7:15p.m. Saturday, they received a call for a pedestrian struck in front of 7233 Ritchie Highway-North in Glen Bernie.

Investigations revealed the Suzuki was traveling northbound on Ritchie highway when a pedestrian walked across the highway and was struck.

The pedestrian was declared dead on scene. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Police the primary cause of the crash was pedestrian error. Police do not believe either speed or alcohol was a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.

