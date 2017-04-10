Family of five displaced in Pasadena fire

PASADENA, Md. - A family of five was displaced overnight after a fire in their Pasadena home. According to a spokesman for the Anne Arundel Fire Department, crews were called to the home in the 8000 block of Round Table Court shortly before 2 a.m. Upon arrived, crews found heavy fire through the roof and quickly called for a 2nd alarm. It took 59 firefighters almost an hour to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries but two adults and three children were displaced.

The estimated damage of the home is $150,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigating; there were working smoke alarms in the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.