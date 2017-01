A deadly crash is under investigation on northbound I-97 between Benfield Boulevard and New Cut Road in Millersville.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. One car was involved.

The scene has been cleared. Traffic is getting by without delay.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

