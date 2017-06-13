Cooling centers open in Anne Arundel Co. Tuesday

With Tuesday expected to be another scorcher, Anne Arundel County is working to help people beat the heat. Officials are opening cooling centers across the district.

In Annapolis, the Roger “Pip” Moyer Community Recreation Center, located at 273 Hilltop Lane, will be open as a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following senior centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to serve as cooling centers:

Annapolis Senior Center, 119 South Villa Avenue, Annapolis

Arnold Senior Center, 44 Church Road, Arnold

Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center, 202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

O’Malley Senior Center, 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton

Pasadena Senior Center, 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Pascal Senior Center, 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie

South County Senior Center, 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

The following police community rooms will be open as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Eastern District, 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena

Northern District, 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Southern District, 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Western District, 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Anne Arundel County Public libraries will also serve as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the cooling centers and transportation to the centers, call 410-222-0022.