Cooling centers open in Anne Arundel Co. Tuesday

With Tuesday expected to be another scorcher, Anne Arundel County is working to help people beat the heat. Officials are opening cooling centers across the district.
In Annapolis, the Roger “Pip” Moyer Community Recreation Center, located at 273 Hilltop Lane, will be open as a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The following senior centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to serve as cooling centers:
The following police community rooms will be open as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Anne Arundel County Public libraries will also serve as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the cooling centers and transportation to the centers, call 410-222-0022.