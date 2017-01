A 58-year-old construction worker was hit and killed by a car in Pasadena Monday afternoon.

Rodeny Chase was controlling traffic with a stop sign on Fort Smallwood Road around noon when a Jeep ran into him. The driver stayed on the scene.

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be speeding and failing to follow traffic signs. Charges are pending.

