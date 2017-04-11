Community hosts fundraiser in honor of injured Annapolis officer

Jaime Green
11:39 PM, Apr 10, 2017
Don Harrison
ANNAPOLIS - The Annapolis community gathered at Heroes Pub for a fundraiser event to support officer injured in line of duty and his family. 

Last year Officer First Class Michael Macri sustained severe injuries during a emergency response call for service on October 5. 

RELATED: Annapolis community supports injured officer

In addition to local fundraisers, the Macri family continues to receive donations through a GoFundme page established in the honor of Officer Macri. 

According to the page, more than $20,000 has been raised since March.

Officer Macri is still on the long road of recovery and his family appreciates all of the support. 

 

 

