Community hosts fundraiser in honor of injured Annapolis officer

ANNAPOLIS - The Annapolis community gathered at Heroes Pub for a fundraiser event to support officer injured in line of duty and his family.

Last year Officer First Class Michael Macri sustained severe injuries during a emergency response call for service on October 5.

In addition to local fundraisers, the Macri family continues to receive donations through a GoFundme page established in the honor of Officer Macri.

According to the page, more than $20,000 has been raised since March.

Officer Macri is still on the long road of recovery and his family appreciates all of the support.