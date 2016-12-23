Chick and Ruth's busy filling Christmas crab cake orders

It's always busy at Chick and Ruth's, but as holiday crunch time kicks in, they're working as hard as Santa and his elves.

For the past two weeks, the team at Chick and Ruth's has been busy making crab cakes and shipping them all around the United States.

"It's our number one seller here at Chick and Ruth's. We started it about 5 years ago and we've had consecutive growth annually ever since we started them,"

It's a way to send the taste of Maryland to loved ones this holiday season.

"All of our regulars they spread the word. That's what helped in our marketing,"

Customers can stop into Chick and Ruth's until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, they even sell the packing boxes for shipping.

