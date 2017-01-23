Anne Arundel County signs bill to increase volunteer firefighter benefits

Long-time volunteer firefighters in Anne Arundel County will soon see an increase in their benefits.

Executive Steve Schuh signed legislation Monday to raise Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) benefits for the Anne Arundel County volunteer firefighters corps.

"That program was deeply in need of reform. It has been a long time since benefits have been updated," Schuh said in a press conference. "This legislation is the product of 3 years of effort."

Volunteers with 25 to 34 years will see a $300 per month when they retire. Those with more than 45 or more years on the job will see $400 per month.

The legislative will take effect on March 3.