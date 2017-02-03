Anne Arundel County opens warming centers through Saturday

Cold temperatures expected this weekend prompt those in Anne Arundel County to make sure residents are warm.

Anne Arundel County Police are making their community rooms available as warming centers for residents at these precincts:

- Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena

- Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

- Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

- Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

The centers will open tonight at 5 p.m. and remain open through 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

