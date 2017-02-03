Anne Arundel County opens warming centers through Saturday

Cloudy
HI: 34°
LO: 25°
HI: 42°
LO: 28°
HI: 48°
LO: 36°
Staying warm in cold weather this weekend in Anne Arundel County.
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: A woman in a parka walks on a Manhattan street during frigidly cold weather on February 16, 2015 in New York City. With temperatures in the teens, New York City is under a Winter Weather Advisory as more snow is forecast for the region tonight and tomorrow. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Cold temperatures expected this weekend prompt those in Anne Arundel County to make sure residents are warm.
Anne Arundel County Police are making their community rooms available as warming centers for residents at these precincts:
- Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
- Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
- Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
- Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
The centers will open tonight at 5 p.m. and remain open through 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android