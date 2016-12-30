Annapolis prepares for New Year's Eve

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - You can ring in the New Year in the same town where George Washington, Ben Franklin and others were known to cut loose.

That's Annapolis, of course.

The city offers two fireworks displays, one at the stroke of midnight and one earlier at 5:30 for the kids. but, there's something new this year.

"We are actually doing the kids event here at the Weems Whalen Field ... it gives the kids so much space to run around, have fun, you know be kids where as before it was limited to the City Dock area," city spokeswoman Rhonda Wardlaw said.

The fields are directly behind the Bates Middle School and Maryland Hall off Spa Road. The fireworks are set to go off right in front of those fields.

There's no shortage of things to keep the kids busy, including a 65-foot obstacle course, a moon bounce, face painting and live music.

"Remember we have awesome shops and restaurants and pubs and things that people can be coming in and out of and enjoying what Annapolis has to offer as well as those New Years activities," Wardlaw said.

And those New Year's activities include a heated tent with a DJ starting at 8 p.m. and a live band, Radio City, for those who want to bring in 2017 on the dance floor.

There will be several parking options with valet service downtown, free parking at Park Place garage and the Annapolis circulator will be free and running until 2 a.m.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.