Annapolis holds annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The 3rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Annapolis was held Monday.

The parade started on West St. and came around Church Circle and made its way down Main Street to the city dock.

The bands and attractions helped warm this January afternoon.

The parade was led by the Naval Academy band and keeping with the theme of Naval Academy rich traditions in Annapolis, Mayor Mike Pantelides was joined by several midshipman on his march.

There were local politicians, distinguished guests and of course, plenty of bands and entertainment.

Not only is it a day of service, but it also is an opportunity for children to see other young people or other people that play a role in the community.

One 9-year-old, Alia, may be young, but has a firm understanding how important this day is for all of us.

"Very important," she said. "Because he helped black and white people to be equal."

