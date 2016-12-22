Annapolis group donating bookbags, supplies to area's homeless

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - One group in Annapolis is taking what started as a kind gesture 30 years ago and turning it into an annual tradition.

At the Anne Arundel County Farmer's Market, volunteers are packing gifts instead of groceries.

The non-profit, 'Giving Back - Linda's Legacy', is preparing for another Christmas donation.

"We don't want to just deliver stuff. We want to fulfill a need," Jeannette Middleton-Sudano, the group's executive director, said.

She says the program was put in place to help the area's homeless with truckloads of food, clothes, and toiletries -- helping people with nowhere left to go.

"We really want to make sure that the items that are coming in, they're going to get to the person that needs them," Middleton-Sudano said.

27 U-Haul trucks are getting packed to the roof with supplies. Crews are dropping them off at more than 20 shelters in Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

"We have a lot of youth that want to get engaged and be able to give back to the community" Middleton-Sudano said.

...and they're all in.

"Then they turn around, they come back. We have a lot of people that are coming back. We have a lot of new people who have never been here before who are helping out, but they're also getting engaged with those shelters that they're participating in, that they met in on Christmas Eve, and they're going back," she continued.

It's a holiday tradition that all started with a legacy and the volunteers are leaving one as well.

"I think we are. We're trying to. We're trying to," Middleton-Sudano said.