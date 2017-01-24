Annapolis considering becoming a sanctuary city

Annapolis City is now considering becoming a sanctuary to those who weren't born in the states. If the new ordinance passes, undocumented immigrants could not be prosecuted solely for violating federal immigration laws.

The city council held a public hearing on Monday to find out what people think.

"I think there are a lot of people out here in support of this," said Carlo Sanchez, Maryland State Delegate. "I think on the council, it's probably a little bit closer than that, but with such support from the city, I think it's going to be difficult for the council to vote against this ordinance."

There are other places in Maryland that already act as sanctuaries, including Baltimore, Prince George's County and Montgomery County.

"The reason these conversations have become much more impactful is really because of the national discourse that we're having right now, which our president has come out and made comments about people who are immigrants in this country," Sanchez said. "So it's an opportunity for cities and states to be able to stand up and say, you know what that may be the belief of our president, but it's not our belief, and we're going to stand up and protect anyone who lives within our borders."

