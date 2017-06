American Idol's nationwide search for the next superstar kicks off August 17 with a stop in Annapolis.

The bus tour will be coming to Annapolis on September 5, 2017. Participants must be at least 15 years old to audition.

Can't make it to Annapolis? Submit a video online or post to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

American Idol first hit TV screens across the country 15 years ago.