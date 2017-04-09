80-year-old man collapses on cruise, rescued by Coast Guard

An 80-year-old man was rescued in Annapolis by the Coast Guard after collapsing on a cruise ship.

Officials say the coast Guard medevac’d a man from the Grandeur of the Seas near Annapolis Saturday around 7:00p.m.

After collapsing the man was administered CPR until he was rescued and medevac’d to Station Annapolis along with his family.

The passenger was transferred to awaiting EMS in stable condition and taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center.