1 man killed in Edgewater car crash

EDGEWATER, Md. - One man was killed Saturday in a two-car crash in Edgewater, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at Solomons Island Road and Wallace Manor Road. Kurt William Fraser, 52, was driving his Dodge Challenger south on Solomons Island Road when he lost control of the car, which spun and crossed the concrete median into the north bound lanes of Solomons Island Road.

The Dodge was then struck by a Honda Accord traveling northbound on Solomons Island Road.

Fraser was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honda’s driver, Jennifer Elaine Powell, 36, and her passengers, Donna Lynn Bowen, 57, a 9-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there was no indication of excessive speed or alcohol use.

