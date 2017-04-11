1 dead, 1 unharmed in Annapolis house fire

WMAR Staff
5:42 AM, Apr 11, 2017
One person died, while another person escaped unharmed after an early morning house fire in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Fire officials said the fire broke out in the 1700 block of Winchester Road.

One man is dead and another man escaped unharmed after a house fire broke out just outside Annapolis early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said a medic spotted flames from the Severn River Bridge around 1:30 a.m.

Anne Arundel County Fire crews responded to the 1700 block of Winchester Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

 

