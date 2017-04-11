Partly Cloudy
One person died, while another person escaped unharmed after an early morning house fire in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Fire officials said the fire broke out in the 1700 block of Winchester Road.
One person died after a fire broke out in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department)
One man died, another escaped unharmed after a house fire in Annapolis. (Photo by Brendan McNamara/ABC2 News)
One man is dead and another man escaped unharmed after a house fire broke out just outside Annapolis early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters said a medic spotted flames from the Severn River Bridge around 1:30 a.m.
Anne Arundel County Fire crews responded to the 1700 block of Winchester Road.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
