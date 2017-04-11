One man is dead and another man escaped unharmed after a house fire broke out just outside Annapolis early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said a medic spotted flames from the Severn River Bridge around 1:30 a.m.

Anne Arundel County Fire crews responded to the 1700 block of Winchester Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

