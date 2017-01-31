President Trump fires acting Attorney General Sally Yates

Clear
HI: 44°
LO: 27°
HI: 46°
LO: 35°
HI: 37°
LO: 30°
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Volkswagen has agreed to nearly $15 billion in a settlement over emissions cheating on its diesel vehicles. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending refugee ban, the Associated Press reported.
Trump has appointed Dana Boente as acting Attorney General. He released the following statement on Facebook Monday night.