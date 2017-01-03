Van Hollen to be sworn in as Maryland's new senator

Associated Press
7:26 AM, Jan 3, 2017
57 mins ago

The 115th Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday.

WMAR

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: House Budget Committee ranking member Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill July 21, 2015 in Washington, DC. The House Democrats called for immediate negotiations on a new budget agreement that removes the threat of government shutdown and allows for responsible investments in health care, education, infrastructure. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson
Copyright Getty Images
WASHINGTON (AP) - Chris Van Hollen will be sworn in as Maryland's new U.S. senator.
 
The Democrat will be sworn in with other members of the new Congress on Tuesday.
 
Van Hollen, who served seven terms in the House, won the seat that opened from the departure of Barbara Mikulski, who retired after serving 30 years in the Senate.
 
Maryland also will have two new House members who will be sworn in on Tuesday. They are Anthony Brown and Jamie Raskin.
 
Brown, a Democrat, is a former lieutenant governor during then-Gov. Martin O'Malley's administration from 2007 to 2015. He will represent Maryland's 4th Congressional District.
 
Raskin, a Democrat, is a former state senator from Montgomery County. Raskin represents Maryland's 8th Congressional District.
 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top