Van Hollen to be sworn in as Maryland's new senator

Drizzle
HI: 50°
LO: 44°
LO: 35°
HI: 35°
LO: 28°
The 115th Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: House Budget Committee ranking member Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill July 21, 2015 in Washington, DC. The House Democrats called for immediate negotiations on a new budget agreement that removes the threat of government shutdown and allows for responsible investments in health care, education, infrastructure. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android