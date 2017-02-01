UMD president speaks out against travel ban

Breaking its usual neutrality on political issues, the University of Maryland took a stance on President Donald Trump's travel ban.
"We have an obligation to speak out when government actions are fundamentally antithetical to the core values and missions of the institution, especially when they adversely impact many members of our community," said UMD President Wallae Loh.
UMD joins Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland Baltimore County, Towson Univeristy and Morgan State University in responding to the executive action.