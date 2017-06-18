Trump family spends Father's Day weekend in Maryland

Partly Cloudy
FREDERICK, Md - President Donald Trump is spending Father's Day weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.
It is Trump's first visit to the rustic hideaway that presidents before him have used as a place to relax and get away from Washington, or to conduct the people's business.
Trump has spent few weekends in Washington since he took office in January. So far, he has preferred spending weekends at his luxurious properties in Florida or New Jersey over the White House.
He flew by helicopter to Camp David on Saturday accompanied by his wife, Melania, their 11-year-old son, Barron, and the first lady's parents.
Trump is scheduled to return to the White House on Sunday.
Barron, @Potus and I enjoying beautiful Camp David! #family #sport #weekend pic.twitter.com/K20G8YpkKm— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 18, 2017
