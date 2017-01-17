Stephanie Rawlings-Blake joins ABC as political contributor

Rain
HI: 48°
LO: 45°
HI: 52°
LO: 43°
HI: 49°
LO: 39°
Former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake is joining ABC News as a political analyst.
Rawlings-Blake said in a tweet that she will begin Friday, the day of Donald Trump's inauguration.
Humbled to join @ABC News as political contributor, offering insights/analysis starting Friday for #inaug2017. Proud to be part of #history!— SRB (@MayorSRB) January 17, 2017
Humbled to join @ABC News as political contributor, offering insights/analysis starting Friday for #inaug2017. Proud to be part of #history!
Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.