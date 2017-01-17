Stephanie Rawlings-Blake joins ABC as political contributor

Former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake is joining ABC News as a political analyst.

Rawlings-Blake said in a tweet that she will begin Friday, the day of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Humbled to join @ABC News as political contributor, offering insights/analysis starting Friday for #inaug2017. Proud to be part of #history! — SRB (@MayorSRB) January 17, 2017

