Sen. Cardin expresses caution about Trump's SCOTUS nomination

WMAR Staff
8:32 AM, Feb 1, 2017
8:51 AM, Feb 1, 2017

maryland democratic senator ben cardin releases statement about president trump's supreme court nominee neil gorsuch

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) speaks at a press conference with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) (R) at the U.S. Capitol on the nomination of Robert Wilkins to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia November 18, 2013 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Image copyright 2014 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) talks with reporters outside the Senate chamber after a 40-minute pro forma session at the U.S. Capitol August 12, 2010 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed a $600 million bill to increase security along the U.S.-Mexico border and a bill honoring former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens (R-AK), who was killed in a plane crash earlier this week. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Copyright 2011 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) reacted to President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee appellate judge Neil Gorsuch.

RELATEDNeil Gorsuch picked as Supreme Court justice

His statement is critical of Republicans' block of Former President Barack Obama's nominee last year and expresses caution about Trump's choice.

The statement reads:

“During the Presidential campaign, Donald Trump said he would use litmus tests and select a justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia. I intend to dig deeply into Judge Gorsuch’s judicial and public record, but if he does fit into that extremist mold, it is troubling. Our next Supreme Court Justice can serve for a generation and have a profound impact on the lives of all Americans for decades to come.  We cannot reverse our progress. We cannot strip away rights from Americans. Even as our new president chooses to disregard major provisions of our Constitution and laws, our next Supreme Court Justice must have a passion for the protections found in the Constitution, the foundational legal document of our nation, and he must serve independently of the President that appoints him. The nominee must respect and embrace the civil rights and civil liberties of all Americans, as symbolized by the phrase ‘equal justice under law’ engraved on the Supreme Court’s entrance.

“For nearly a year, Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans shamefully failed to respect that President Obama was the duly elected president and had the authority and responsibility to put forward a nominee for the United States Supreme Court – and the Senate had the obligation to provide advice and consent for that nominee, Merrick Garland. This reckless course of action by the Republican leadership has inflicted lasting damage on the Supreme Court and the independence of the federal judiciary while diminishing the powers and duties of the Senate.

“For these reasons, it is important that the next Justice be mainstream in his legal views so that the judicial branch of our government can serve as an independent check on the President and Congress in our Constitutional system of government.”
 

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhoneKindle and Android.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top