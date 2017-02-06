Sen. Ben Cardin to speak out against travel ban

Sen. Ben Cardin will join international nonprofits to speak out against President Trump's executive order banning travel into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations.

"Turning away legitimate asylum seekers at the border and requiring mandatory detention of families and children will do nothing to make America safer," said Cardin. "Such cruel actions will inevitably bring harm and potentially death to survivors of violence and torture, including many women and children, while undermining America's values and damaging our relationships with our allies.

"I will continue to work to undo this unethical and ineffective example of misguided executive overreach, and any future actions like it." 

Monday's news conference comes after Trump's travel ban was temporarily put on hold to allow legal action.

President and CEO of Catholic Relief Services Sean Callahan also opposes the ban.

 

"The simple fact is that returning refugees [to their home countries] can have life or death consequences. We see this from experience working with them in some of the most dangerous places," said Callahan.  "Our elected officials have an obligation to protect the security of the American people, and we should all take such concerns seriously. But denying entry to the most vulnerable people is not the answer."

The news conference will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at Catholic Relief Services World Headquarters, located at 228 W. Lexington St. in Baltimore.

