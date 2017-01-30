Rep Harris supports President Trump's temporary ban, stronger vetting

Congressman Andy Harris (MD-1) supports President Trump’s executive order on a temporary travel ban to improve the vetting process.

On Monday, he released a statement explaining his support, citing strengthening the vetting process from those coming from countries with a strong ISIS presence is necessary. He also noted that it is similar to former President Obama’s ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011.

On Friday President Trump signed an executive order putting a 120-day ban on allowing refugees into the U.S., an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day hold on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries where ISIS or other groups have carried out terrorist attacks.

Read Rep. Harris’s full statement:

"I support the President's Executive Order to increase the vetting of refugees and immigrants entering the United States from countries where ISIS has a significant presence. The Executive Order temporarily suspends visas issued to individuals from seven specific countries prone to terrorism similar to President Obama's temporary ban on visas for refugees from Iraq in 2011 for the same reason. The vetting of individuals seeking to immigrate into the United States from countries where ISIS has a significant presence must be increased to better protect Americans' safety and our national security. As President Trump noted, the seven countries are the same countries previously identified by the Obama Administration as sources of terror. I also applaud the decision to prioritize entry of those refugees who are religious minorities fleeing religious persecution, whether those minorities are Muslims, Yazidis, Zoroastrians, or Christians.

The United States should resume issuing visas to all these countries only after a review of these policies is completed, and only if the countries comply with supplying the information necessary to allow complete vetting."

