Maryland lawmakers introduced new bills to both the House and the Senate to establish an independent, non-partisan commission to investigate the Russian hacking claims.

Sen. Ben Cardin and Rep. Elijah Cummings introduced the bills in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The commission would would make recommendations on how the U.S. can deal with and defend itself from Russia in the future.

Cummings spoke about the bills.

"Our intelligence agencies are warning us and they are screaming trying to tell us that if we do not respond now the Russians will attack us again," he said. "It's not about Donald Trump. It's not about Hillary Clinton. It's not about Republicans, Democrats or Independents. It's not even about 2016. It is about our future."

